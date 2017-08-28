28-year-old man found dead in Oklahoma River

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 28-year-old man was found dead in the Oklahoma River over the weekend.

Friday morning, a submerged vehicle was discovered in the Oklahoma River, near Exchange Avenue in Oklahoma City.

When crews retrieved the vehicle, they discovered one of the windows was rolled down.

Dive teams immediately started searching the for the potential victim.

Saturday evening, officials found a 28-year-old man’s body in the river.

Officials have since identified the victim as Anthony Baker.

Baker had reportedly borrowed the vehicle from his grandparents.

At this time, it is unclear how the car ended up in the river.

Authorities are still investigating.