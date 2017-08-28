3-year-old girl drowns during birthday party in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – Police say a 3-year-old girl has drowned during a birthday party at a community swimming pool in east Tulsa.
Sgt. Chris Moudy told reporters that officers were called about 7:40 p.m. Saturday to the pool and the girl was taken to a hospital where she died.
Her name has not been released.
Moudy said the girl apparently made her way into the pool at the end of a birthday party while adults were cleaning.
Police say it isn’t known how long the toddler was in the pool before being discovered.