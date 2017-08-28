× “All we can do is hope and pray,” Texas family flees to Oklahoma ahead of Harvey

OKLAHOMA CITY — A family who evacuated to Oklahoma City because of Hurricane Harvey says they’re playing the waiting game.

“In Sugar Land Friday morning, it was real windy and [about 12 o’clock] it got real, real eerie. So, I just told the family, ‘Let’s just go ahead and leave,” Stephanie Jean-Pierre said.

Those who didn’t evacuate tell Jean-Pierre the area has been hit hard with tornadoes and flooding.

She said many people chose not to evacuate and she wishes the Sugar Land community would’ve had a bit more warning.

Now, it’s simply a waiting game.

“My house and my business, we don’t know how either one of them panned out to be. All we can do is hope and pray that everything is okay,” Jean-Pierre said. ​