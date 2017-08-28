Below normal temps will prevail this week!

Below normal temperatures will prevail this week with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s!

The below normal temperatures are a result of Harvey to the south giving us a northeasterly wind.

Southeastern Oklahoma will have isolated showers and persistent cloud cover for the next several days due to proximity to the tropical system.

Lows tonight will drop 10 degrees below normal in the upper 50s and lower 60s!

There is a chance the remnants of Harvey will move into our state this weekend bringing isolated thunderstorms.

Not all models are in agreement with this solution so stay tuned for updates!