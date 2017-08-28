× Edmond leaders seeking input on proposed performing arts center

EDMOND, Okla. – City leaders in Edmond are asking residents to weigh in on a proposed new performing arts facility.

In 2016, city leaders began thinking about a new performing arts center.

The City of Edmond and the University of Central Oklahoma are asking for the public’s input on a proposed facility, and those responses will then be used to help determine whether or not to move forward with the project.

Individuals are asked to attend a community meeting at UCO’s Nigh University Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Constitution Hall.