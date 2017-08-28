Interim Oklahoma police chief to resign after name found connected to neo-Nazi website

COLBERT, Okla. – An interim Oklahoma police chief announced that he plans to resign after his name was found linked to a neo-Nazi website.

Following the deadly clashes in Charlottesville, the Southern Poverty Law Center released a map of different hate groups based across the country.

ISD Records, a Texoma-based website that sells racist media and memorabilia, claims to be “The Voice of Blood and Honour.”

KXII researched the certificate of ownership of ISD Records, and found it connected to Bart Alsbrook.

Colbert reserve police officer Bart Alsbrook was just named the department’s interim chief, but he denies that he is the one behind the website.

Instead, he claims that his identity was stolen in the 1990s.

“Someone has been using my name for years on the Internet in regards to racist topics. It’s not me, rather someone who has hijacked my name due to my combativeness and rejection to white power skinheads who were always coming to the heavy metal shows, starting fights and messing up our scene,” he told the Tulsa World.

KXII reports that after reporters spoke to Alsbrook about the website, it was taken offline.

Alsbrook told the newspaper that he plans to resign as interim chief and won’t continue to serve as a reserve officer. He told the Tulsa World that he wishes he could seek legal action against those who stole his identity, and says that he feels that his family is in danger.