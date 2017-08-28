MD Anderson Cancer Center temporarily closes due to Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas – A well-known cancer center says it will not be able to open for several days following Hurricane Harvey.

MD Anderson Cancer Center announced that it will remain closed for outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, Aug. 29.

As the storm was hitting Texas, officials at the center said that the building had suffered several leaks. Fortunately, they say all those leaks are now under control and patient care has not been impacted.

“We at MD Anderson are focused on our patients as we manage the impact of this storm. I am incredibly proud of our staff for their incredible teamwork. While our work is far from done, all of us in the hospital are working together to ensure our patients and families feel safe and well cared for,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer ad interim Karen Lu, M.D.

Officials say high water around the Texas Medical Center is making travel dangerous, so patients should not attempt to go to the center.