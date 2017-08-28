× OG&E crews headed to Texas to help restore power to thousands

OKLAHOMA CITY — About 40 OG&E trucks and 80 crews headed down to Texas early Monday morning to help restore power to thousands.

“You never prepare for complete destruction like they have. So, I’ll remind you and you remind me to have patience,” a crew member told the team before leaving for the Corpus Christi area.

OG&E crews are hoping for patience and safety as they head to the Lone Star State to help restore power to about 180,000 homes and businesses.

“Safety is always our first concern, both for our crews and for the public. You got lines down, you got tree limbs all over the place, water,” Kathleen O’Shea, spokesperson for OG&E, said.

However, they’re prepared with steel-toe boots, rubber gloves and safety goggles.

The crews could be working in Texas for as long as two weeks.