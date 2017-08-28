× Oklahoma Blood Institute seeking blood donors to help Texas in wake of Hurricane Harvey

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Blood Institute is calling on all blood donors of all blood types to donate after Hurricane Harvey.

Officials say blood centers in Houston are unable to collect blood, so the Oklahoma Blood Institute is taking part in a nationwide relief effort to help.

“Blood centers affected by this disaster could be shut down for days or weeks,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Oklahoma Blood Institute is ready to help our neighbors dealing with this unprecedented flooding in Houston, and we know that we can count on our donors to make the commitment to give blood or platelets.”

So far, OBI has sent 30 units of blood and 25 units of platelets to areas affected by flooding, and has been asked to send 400 more units this week.

Donors can give blood at one of the following centers:

Central OKC – 901 N Lincoln Blvd.

North OKC – 51015 N. Portland Ave.

Edmond – 3409 S. Broadway, Suite 300

Norman – 1004 24th Ave., N.W., Suite 101

Ada – 1930 Stonecipher Blvd.

Ardmore – 1420 Veterans Blvd.

Enid – 301 E. Cherokee

Lawton – 211 S.W. “A” Ave.

Tulsa – 4601 E. 81st St.

Appointments to give blood aren’t required but can be made by calling 877.340.8777 or booking online by visiting obi.org.