Oklahoma business hosting supply drive for Hurricane Harvey victims

OKLAHOMA CITY – While our neighbors to the south continue to seek refuge from the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, a local business is hoping to help those in need.

Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory Gardens will begin a resource drive for those affected by the damage in Texas.

Items that are being collected include diapers, new socks, baby formula, non-perishable food, work gloves, water, new bedding, flashlights and toiletries.

“South Oklahoma City and Moore knows all too well what it is like to be directly impacted by a catastrophic storm. We were so grateful that in our time of need supplies were donated from all corners of our great country. We now have a chance to give back to our neighbors in Texas,” a release from Resthaven read.

Donations will be accepted at the Little Chapel of the Roses, located at 500 S.W. 104th St. in Oklahoma City, beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Organizers say they will be accepting donations on Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and then 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the week.

After that, they plan to transport all the donated items to Houston-area shelters where displaced families are being allowed to stay.