Oklahoma family searching for missing mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. --- A metro family is looking for answers after their loved one was reported missing.

Family members say 20-year-old Searra Howe hasn't been seen since Aug. 19.

Howe’s mother tells us Howe told her she was driving to a nearby McDonald's around 4:30 a.m. and that she would be back in 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, she never returned home. Her mother says she has never disappeared in the past, and she is worried for her daughter's safety.

Howe's car was found abandoned in front of someone’s house. Her mother says the car was trashed, but there was no sign of Howe.

She was last seen in a tan paisley dress with gold sandals. She has two tattoos – a poem on her chest and a hibiscus flower on her ankle.