× Oklahoma National Guard on standby to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey in Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma National Guard has not received a formal call to assist recovery efforts in Texas, but we’re told they are keeping their rescue skills sharp should they need to assist.

“We have aviation assets that can do hoist operations… if there are fires of some sort, we have water bucket drops with aviation, just carrying things,” Staff Sergeant Christopher Bruce said.

Over the weekend, Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston locales, pummeling some areas with as much as two feet of water. Many streets are underwater with at least 290 water rescues in the past 24 hours, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.

“The Houston Fire Department to date in the last 24 hours, we’ve responded to 5,500 calls for service. Over 4,000 of those calls have been water related incidents,” Pena said.

Back in Oklahoma, the National Guard is preparing for any possible request for help from Texas. Warrant Officer 3 Jon Welsh, also known as Bob Moore Chopper 4 pilot with News 4, said that includes training.

“At this point, we’ll stage some checks we have to do prior to deploying or going down range if you will so, at this point, we’ll just get the aircraft ready, some of the equipment necessary to get reseeded,” Welsh said. “One of the benefits of being a local guard member is you can actually help your local citizens where an active duty doesn’t get to do that.”

No formal call for has been made for the Oklahoma National Guard to assist in recovery efforts.