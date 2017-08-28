Oklahoma officers, firefighters deploy to help hurricane victims in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas – As Texas deals with the devastating effects from Hurricane Harvey, Oklahomans are ready to help.

Harvey will likely surpass 2008’s Hurricane Ike and 2001’s Tropical Storm Allison, two of the most destructive storms to hit the Gulf coast in recent memory, FEMA Administrator Brock Long said.

Around 13 million people from Corpus Christi to New Orleans are under flood watches and warnings as of Monday morning as Harvey’s storm bands repeatedly pummel the same areas.

“This is a landmark event for Texas,” said Long. “Texas has never seen an event like this.”

But, Long warned, Harvey presents a dynamic situation, and “every number we put out right now is going to change in 30 minutes.”

Early Monday, Harvey was just barely clinging to tropical storm status, but the danger is far from over. The storm is forecast to head back into the Gulf of Mexico and pick up additional moisture before sliding back over Galveston and Houston, cities it’s already hammered.

As residents work to escape the flood waters, Oklahoma crews are heading south of the Red River to help.

Early Monday morning, EMAC requested help from water rescue teams across the Sooner State.

Oklahoma City Metro OK-TF1 is headed to Katy, Texas where they will meet up with four other Oklahoma water rescue teams from Coal County, Pittsburg County and the Tulsa area.

Officials say they will be helping those in Texas for at least the next seven days.

Oklahoma City Metro OK-TF1 consists of nine members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department, two members of the Norman Fire Department, two members of the Edmond Fire Department and one member of the Mustang Fire Department.

Two officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department are also on the team.

However, it isn’t just firefighters and police officers who are working to help the hurricane victims.

Calamity Jane’s Apparel announced that it is selling a t-shirt with all proceeds going toward non-profit organizations who are helping storm victims in Texas.