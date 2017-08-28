× Police investigate “mysterious death” of woman found with multiple gunshot wounds in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Police are investigating a “mysterious death” after a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said it happened Saturday morning in the 1800 block of Twisted Oaks Drive.

Investigators are now looking for a person of interest, Charles Curtis “Kurt “Hornback.

They believe he is armed and extremely dangerous.

The landlord of the property said he lived at the home but the victim did not.

Police wouldn’t say why the case is being investigated as a “suspicious” death versus a “homicide” and Hornback and the victim were in a relationship.

They also said the victim hasn’t been identified by a medical examiner yet.