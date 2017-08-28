President Trump to visit Texas on Tuesday after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas – President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday to review the state’s efforts to recover from Hurricane Harvey, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

“We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know,” Sanders said. “We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers,”

The President has said he wants to visit the state as soon as he can to show his support.

“I will be going to Texas soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption,” the President tweeted this morning. “The focus must be life and safety.”

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said his agency is already gearing up for a years-long effort to help Texas recover from the damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey.

“FEMA is going to be there for years,” administrator Brock Long said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He added, “This disaster is going to be a landmark event.”

Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm, hit southeastern Texas this weekend, and forecasters said it would continue to make its way inland over the course of the next several days.

“This is a storm that the United States has not seen yet,” he said.

Long advised residents on the ground facing the storm to stay on top of local news reports for information and avoid calling 911 unless they are in need of emergency assistance.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also emphasized the need for residents in the path of the storm to “listen to all warnings from local officials” in an interview on “State of the Union.”

“I’ve talked to President Trump several times, as well as his Cabinet members and his officials, and especially the head of FEMA,” Abbott said. “And we’ve made multiple requests, and we’re getting absolutely everything we need.”