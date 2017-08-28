× Sales Coordinator

OKLAHOMA CITY–The primary responsibilities of the Sales Assistant position are to support all sales activities, process order entry, and other administrative duties.

Experience:

Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Office required; must be able to prioritize tasks; excellent organizational and communication skills; self-starter. College degree required.

STATEMENT ABOUT OTHER DUTIES:

Requirements:

• Data entry – completes/processes orders and inputs same into traffic system.

• Assist with proposals/projects for local advertisers and sales team.

• Works with accounting department on account set up and database management.

• Performs assigned tasks such as daily, weekly and monthly reports.

• Manages daily requests from sales team and sales management.

• Assist with programming and marketing research tasks as requested.

• Backup support to the Receptionist

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Contact:

For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com