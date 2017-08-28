Sooners Name Murray Back Up Quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A year after arriving on campus, Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray's presence will finally be felt. He's been named Oklahoma's back up quarterback.

Murray beat out incumbent Austin Kendall who is planning on redshirting this fall. Kendall played in two games last season going 16-22, 143 yards for two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

With Kendall sitting out this season that will allow him to return in 2018 as a redshirt sophomore with a chance to beat out Murray for starting quarterback duties of the Sooners.

Murray did play as a freshman at Texas A&M going 72 of 121, for 686 yards, throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions. A dual threat quarterback, he also rushed for a touchdown with the Aggies.