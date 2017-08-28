× State authorities searching for Oklahoma man who has been missing for over a year

OKEMAH, Okla. – State authorities are searching for an Oklahoma man who has been missing for more than a year.

Justin Walker, 26, was last seen by family members around July 4, 2016 at the Okemah Village Apartments in Okemah, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

On March 23, 2017, the Okemah Police Department requested OSBI’s help with the missing person’s case.

Officials say Walker is 6’1”, weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the father of three, please contact the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or the Okemah Police Department at 1-918-623-1234.