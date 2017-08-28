Town of Colbert plans to retain interim police chief accused of having ties to neo-Nazi websites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT, Okla. - An interim police chief has resigned in the small town of Colbert in southeast Oklahoma. The resignation comes just days after the chief, Bart Alsbrook, was linked to two neo-Nazi websites.

The Colbert Town Council tells News 4, through a spokesperson, it plans on retaining Alsbrook after reports surfaced alleging ties he had to the websites.

Alsbrook said he would resign his post as interim police chief and reserve officer, according to the Tulsa World. News 4 reached out to Alsbrook multiple times by phone but never heard back.

KXII reported last week Alsbrook's name was linked to the two neo-Nazi websites, which have since been taken down after he was contacted about them.

"They did their research to hire him, and the city has laws as well they have to follow, and we're governed also by the Oklahoma Municipal League and they have laws we have to go by so, when they hired this fella, they thought they were hiring the best man for the job," Jerry Harrell, a town employee and recently tapped council spokesperson, told News 4 on Monday.

Harrell said the town plans on keeping Alsbrook.

"From the research they did on him, he's qualified, he's CLEET certified," he said.

Certified by the state's law enforcement training and certification entity, Alsbrook claims his identity was stolen in the 90s and someone else has used it for years.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists a 'Bart Alsbrook' as the 'Blood & Honour USA Texas coordinator' for a Denison, Texas-based racist video and hate music label.

This isn't the first time Colbert has had a controversy surround its police chief. The last chief was fired back in March.