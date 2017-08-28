Viral video shows Houston man catching fish inside his home after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – A video that shows a Houston man catching fish in his living room after it flooded from Hurricane Harvey is going viral.

On August 26th, water flooded into the Saldana home.

“It started with only water coming in through the garage to then coming in though any opening,” Viviana Saldana told Circa.

Her father, Saul, decided to make the best out of a scary situation and attempted to catch fish that were now swimming throughout his home.

Viviana recorded video of her father’s attempts and posted it to Facebook, with the caption “Why go out looking for food when the food is coming to our living room?”

The video has since gone viral, receiving more than 24 million views.

Thankfully, the Saldanas are okay.

“We were staying on the second floor and thankfully the water had not gotten any higher than knee deep,” she told Circa.

Several areas in Hurricane Harvey’s path have already received 2 feet or more of rain, and forecasters say a reprieve won’t arrive till week’s end at the earliest.

According to CNN, Harvey will likely surpass 2008’s Hurricane Ike and 2001’s Tropical Storm Allison, two of the most destructive storms to hit the Gulf coast in recent memory.

Early Monday, Harvey was just barely clinging to tropical storm status, but the danger is far from over.

The storm killed two people in Texas, authorities said, and the death toll will likely rise.