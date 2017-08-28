Writer, PT

OKLAHOMA CITY–The primary purpose of the News Writer is to write and gather information for highly produced newscasts, to assist with Assignment desk duties and to roll TelePrompTer for daily newscasts.

Experience:

A proven journalistic talent for news writing.

Ability to type quickly, operate police scanner, handle news telephones and other such equipment.

STATEMENT ABOUT OTHER DUTIES:

Requirements:

Writes news stories for daily newscasts, produce opens and graphic elements for a highly produced newscast.

Rips scripts & rolls TelePrompTer for daily newscasts

Submits story ideas daily

Must be available to work station promotion events

Contributes recommendations on daily story coverage & special assignments

Above average demonstrable writing and communications skills

Ability to work 365 days per year, 24 hours per day

Ability to work under extreme pressure & deadlines

Must keep up with local, state, national & international events. Watch local TV news when possible.

Must work individually, as well as part of a team

Assist on Assignment Desk as needed. Must be able to hear scanners, answer phones and direct crews to news events

Keep printer area supplied with paper & printers loaded with paper

Contact:

For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com

Must be willing to submit to a background

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the U.S.

KFOR is an equal opportunity employer

