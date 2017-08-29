× 45-year-old Bethany woman with dementia missing

BETHANY, Okla. – A 45-year-old woman with dementia is missing and family members are hoping you can help find her.

Around 9:30 a.m. on August 27th, Bruce Michels filed a missing person report with the Bethany Police Department for his sister, Christina Barbes, 45.

Police say Barbes has been diagnosed with a form of dementia and requires 24-hour supervision.

She is described as a white female, with dark brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She is approximately 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Family members say she can walk, but with the assistance of a walker.

She has a tattoo of a bear with a lasso on her ankle, as well as a cross with tribal markings on her lower back, which is red and green in color.

She was last seen wearing a green and tan tank top and black shorts.

Police say Barbes was last seen in the area of NW 19th and Rockwell Ave, Bethany, at Garrison Park.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the Bethany Police Department.