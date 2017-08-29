Aldi planning to build another location in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular supermarket is planning to add another store in the heart of Oklahoma City.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Aldi has filed a $2.76 million building permit to set up shop in the Mayfair Shopping Center, located at N.W. 50th and May.

Under the current plans, the center building on the west side of May Ave. will be demolished in order to make room for the new grocery store.

Officials say the 31,000-square-foot building that will be demolished is already vacant, and the construction will not change the other stores in the area.

Aldi currently has nine stores in the Oklahoma City area.

However, they’re not the only ones bringing their business to the metro area.

Winco is planning on building stores in Moore, Midwest City and two in Oklahoma City.