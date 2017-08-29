Below normal temps continue for your Tuesday

Below normal temperatures will prevail this week with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s!

The below normal temperatures are a result of Harvey to the south giving us a northeasterly wind.

Southeastern Oklahoma will have isolated showers and persistent cloud cover for the next several days due to proximity to the tropical system.

Lows tonight will drop 10 degrees below normal in the upper 50s and lower 60s!

Highs will slowly climb over the weekend as the remnants of Harvey move northeast toward Kentucky.

We will have beautiful weather for the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies!