Could one of the most popular weed killers on the planet cause cancer?

Roundup revolutionized farming and gardening in America.

But now, some are concerned that the main active ingredient is a carcinogen.

In fact, Americans are running to lawyers in droves to join a class action lawsuit against Roundup.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer I was like, 'Ok. Where did this come from?'" said Francene Lisle.

"They need to do something. I'm not sure what, but they've got to do something," said Leonard Samuel.

Lisle and Samuel both have cancer; they both blame prolonged exposure to the herbicide Roundup.

Cotton farmers in Southwestern Oklahoma have used Roundup for decades, crediting Roundup for the no-till farming movement.

They say no-till farming saved Oklahoma from another "dust bowl" during the years of recent historic drought 2010 to 2015.

"Exactly," said cotton farmer Matt Muller. "(Roundup) was the gateway that opened us up to no till."

But, global skepticism about the safety of Roundup is now raising eyebrows on the farm and off.

Cancer is the main concern.

Oklahomans are joining forces and fighting back against the biggest name in farming, the maker of Roundup, Monsanto.

"I don't care how big the giant is," said Lisle. "I'm not intimidated. I don't have anything to lose and a whole lot to gain."

Personal injury lawyer, Noble McIntyre is on the Plaintiff Management Committee and represents several plaintiffs who are filing suit against Monsanto.

"I think at the end of the day there's going to be large-scale litigation with large-scale payments made just like in the tobacco industry litigation," McIntyre said.

And, hear from Monsanto about why they believe their herbicide is safer than it's ever been.