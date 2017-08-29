Developing: VA officials to bring Houston-area veterans to Oklahoma after Hurricane Harvey

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed as Hurricane Harvey moved through the Gulf of Mexico, and now some Texas residents are seeking refuge in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials with the VA told KFOR that they plan to bring a group of veterans from Houston to Oklahoma to avoid the dangerous situation that is unfolding there.

Harvey, a tropical storm by Tuesday morning with its eye hovering over the Gulf of Mexico, could still dump up to 15 inches of rain on portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana, including the saturated Houston area, where thousands have been rescued and many more people still wait for help.

Swollen rivers in east Texas aren’t expected to crest until later this week, and federal officials are already predicting the deadly storm will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 people to seek some sort of disaster assistance.

Officials say once the veterans arrive in the Sooner State, they will be transported to different hospitals.