‘Get out now;’ Harvey floodwaters breach key levees, threaten neighborhoods

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Levees at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County have been breached, according to the official Brazoria County website.

“Get out now,” the alert reads.

Portions of Brazoria County, due south of Houston, had been under a mandatory evacuation notice since Sunday.

Brazoria County officials said they expect widespread flooding of the Brazos River after the levee breach at Columbia Lakes.

Francisco Sanches, spokesman for Harris County, where Houston is located, said if you’re in this area, get yourself “out of harm’s way” immediately, and there isn’t much time to get out.

The already-swollen reservoir west of downtown Houston over-topped its spillway Tuesday, sending an “uncontrolled release” of Harvey’s floodwaters into nearby neighborhoods, and putting the besieged city into “uncharted territory,” officials told Fox News.