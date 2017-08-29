× ‘Hinder’ sues former lead singer over band’s trademark

OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of the Oklahoma-based rock band Hinder are suing former lead singer Austin John Winkler for alleged trademark infringement.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Oklahoma City alleges Winkler unlawfully used and exploited the band’s trademark to promote his personal career after leaving Hinder in 2013.

A representative for Winkler did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

The lawsuit, first reported by The Oklahoman, alleges a “Leaving Member Agreement” allows Winkler to promote himself as “Austin Winkler, formerly of Hinder,” but that promotional material for a 2016 tour suggests his performances were as, or on behalf of Hinder.

Hinder formed in 2001 and had its first hit with “Lips of an Angel” in 2006. The band was named a rising star by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2007.