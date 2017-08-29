× “I need some family,” 15-year-old still looking for a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 15-year-old who we introduced you to last year is still looking for a place to call home.

“Because I need to have a roof on top of my head and have three meals a day and have a bed to lay on, clothes,” Timmy said in August of 2016.

At the time, Timmy loved Selena Gomez but he says his musical tastes have changed, saying he now likes Travis Scott, a popular rapper from Texas.

Timmy’s interests are very similar to others his age.

“Playing football, play video games, watch movies, go swimming,” he said, adding that he would like to own a video game company one day.

Right now, he is doing the best he can as he lives in a group home.

He’s gone most of his life without any family going into DHS custody 12 years ago.

He says he still talks to his grandpa, but he lives in North Carolina.

“I need some family,” Timmy said. “To be loved.”

Timmy is mature enough to see how other kids in similar situations often have behavior problems, and he understands.

“They’re really not trying to. They just act out because they want a family, and their family used to mess with them and they didn’t have anyone to love on them,” Timmy said.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

‘A Place to Call Home’ is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.