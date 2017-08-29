× “I’m really disappointed,” OU fans upset over updated tailgating policy

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma is putting the last minute touches around Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s big game, but those who tailgate may have to find a new spot.

“Knowing that we can’t be together as one, close to the stadium to support our boys and stuff, it kind of hurts,” said OU freshman Shelbie Dusold.

The university updated its tailgate policy by making a handful of locations off-limits for the festivities, including northeast of Lindsey and Jenkins Street, the North and South ovals and the list continues.

A map shows the places in red where no tailgating will be allowed. It’s a move that is disappointing to many OU fans.

“I’m really disappointed in OU. One thing that I learned at OU was that traditions are important, and it feels like today the University of Oklahoma has really let down my family and fellow alumni,” said Reid Thompson.

Students and alumni worry the tailgating restrictions from locations like Jacobson Hall and Carpenter Hall lawns will cause many fans to not show up at all.

“It’s going to be several thousand people that really can’t relocate into a smaller area,” Thompson said.

On the Sooners athletics football page, the university said the policies are to ensure safety and security as well as safeguarding public property under the management of the university.

In the meantime, fans will have to make a change of plans ahead of the big game.

“Yesterday, we had a plan, and today we’re trying to figure out what that plan’s going to be,” Thompson said.

In a statement, Rowdy Gilbert, Senior Associate Vice President for Public Affairs at University of Oklahoma, said:

“The university committee that establishes guidance for tailgating decided that the area where tailgating is allowed should be modified. Several factors were taken into consideration including security concerns with the new student housing facilities along Lindsey Street, the planting of sod along this newly-renovated area and the general policy of not allowing tailgating in the vicinity of student housing. In addition, other areas are no longer available because they are in use for new construction purposes. There are still large areas available, including the west side of Jenkins Avenue south of Lindsey Street. Please view the revised map of permitted areas on SoonerSports.com. The general policies regarding the size and usage of tailgating areas remain unchanged. If you have questions or for further information, please contact (405) 325-3100 or outailgatequestions@ou.edu.”