× INTEGRIS to remain in Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Oklahoma networks under new contract agreement

OKLAHOMA – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) and INTEGRIS have reached a new contract agreement.

The agreement comes just one day prior to the current contract’s expiration.

The two-year agreement means BCBSOK members can seek services at INTEGRIS facilities throughout the state, including: Oklahoma City, Edmond, Enid, Grove, Miami and Yukon.

BCBSOK members in the Blue TraditionalSM, Blue Choice PPOSM, Blue Preferred PPOSM, BlueLincs HMOSM, Medicare AdvantageSM and Medicare Supplemental plan provider networks will receive in-network benefits at INTEGRIS facilities, as well as with more than 600 INTEGRIS doctors.

As part of the agreement, INTEGRIS hospitals and employed physicians will also participate in BCBSOK’s exchange product Blue Advantage. That effective date will be announced soon.

“Reaching an agreement was always our goal,” said Bruce Lawrence, president and chief executive officer of INTEGRIS. “Both INTEGRIS and Blue Cross and Blue Shield want what is best for our patients – and that is to continue offering high-quality, convenient and affordable medical care and coverage to the people of Oklahoma.”

“We are pleased to reach a new agreement that allows our members to continue receiving care at INTEGRIS at in-network rates and benefit levels,” said Ted Haynes, president of BCBSOK. “We take very seriously our role as steward of our members’ health care coverage dollars. This agreement underscores our commitment to provide our members access to quality, cost-effective health care and ensures members are treated by in-network health care providers when going to an in-network facility. We look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with INTEGRIS.”