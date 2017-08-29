KFOR chopper pilot part of team deployed to help with hurricane relief

HOUSTON, Texas – While many organizations are heading to Texas to help with the relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey, one of our own is also flying south of the Red River to help those in need.

KFOR’s Jon Welsh is currently heading to Texas to help assist in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey devastated the area.

As the tropical storm hovered over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, it threatened to dump an additional 15 inches of rain on southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas, including the inundated Houston area.

Swollen rivers in east Texas aren’t expected to crest until later this week, and federal officials are already predicting the deadly storm will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 people to seek some sort of disaster assistance.

“That’s our number one priority, is getting to people in the city of Houston who may remain in their homes in stressful situations, and we want to get to them today. That’s our goal is to reach everyone today,” said Houston mayor Sylvester Turner in a press conference Monday.

Harvey could bring more “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding before making landfall again Wednesday morning near the Texas-Louisiana border.

The Oklahoma National Guard is just one of the organizations that is helping those in need.

"We have aviation assets that can do hoist operations... if there are fires of some sort, we have water bucket drops with aviation, just carrying things," Staff Sergeant Christopher Bruce said.

One of those pilots who is helping in the recovery efforts is Bob Moore Chopper 4 pilot Jon Welsh.

When he is not at the station, he is also known as Warrant Officer 3 Welsh with the Oklahoma National Guard.

The Oklahoma Army National guard's LUH-72, Lakota helicopter with hoist capability departed from Muldrow Army Heliport in Lexington on Tuesday morning. Approximately 20 personnel from 700 Brigade Support Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are going to provide Rough Terrain Forklifts.

Also, 30 members from the 137th Special Operations Wing are going to support the Texas Military Department.

Three air crews from he 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron will help treat and stabilize patients during air transportation. The other airmen from the 137th Special Operations Medical Group will be providing medical aide and support.

"The Medical Group has been requested by Texas Emergency Management to assist with hospital and nursing home patient evacuation from the Houston area," said Col. Keith Reed, 137 SOMDG commander. "Our En Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) includes equipment and medical personnel specially trained to stage and prepare patients for air transport to facilities outside the affected area. We will partner with Texas Air National Guard medical personnel and work until this particular need is met."

At this point, there is no word on exactly how long the National Guardsmen will be assisting in Texas.