Oklahoma arts district to change name after KKK tie found

TULSA, Okla. – Business owners in northeast Oklahoma plan to rename an arts district that currently carries the name of a person who had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

The Tulsa World reports the Brady Arts District Business Association voted Friday to rename the district. Leaders say the district will have a new name by November that will be inclusive to everyone.

The arts district’s name came under scrutiny four years ago after it was discovered that its namesake, businessman Wyatt Tate Brady, was a KKK member. Recent violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, reignited the debate over the name.

Association President Bob Fleischman says the naming process won’t be public because it doesn’t involve public money. He says the name will reflect those who’ve invested in the area.