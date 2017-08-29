× Oklahoma City takes major steps toward completing American Indian Cultural Center and Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Council made major steps toward the completion of the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum on Tuesday, a project years in the making.

The museum first began as a state project, but it was eventually abandoned due to the lack of funding. It will now be completed by Oklahoma City and the Chickasaw Nation.

Through a unanimous vote, the council approved three separate agreements Tuesday involving the land around the center and the project.

According to Oklahoma City’s Deputy Attorney Wiley Williams, the state will give the city back land around the museum. That land will be given to the Chickasaw Nation to develop in exchange for $14 million.

Also, the council approved an agreement among the city, state, and tribe and museum foundation that construction on the project will be completed. The city will also have a say in engineering costs and revenue enhancement opportunities.

Another agreement authorized the mayor to sign documents necessary to complete the project. This agreement also assigns management of the contract to the Oklahoma City Economic Development Trust Authority for monitoring purposes on behalf of the city.

“It’s a major step forward,” says Williams. “There’s a project out there that’s about $60 million of public funding in that needs to be complete.”

Williams says there have been ongoing efforts to raise upwards of $31 million to complete construction. $14 million has already been deposited, with the city pledging $9 million.

We’re told project officials are still trying to collect the rest.