Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter donates $25K, launches fundraising campaign for Hurricane Harvey victims

A Thunder player has embodied the Oklahoma Standard by assisting off the basketball court to provide disaster relief in the state of Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

On Tuesday, Enes Kanter donated $25,000 to victims of the hurricane.

In addition to his financial contribution, he’s also encouraging others to support the cause.

Kanter partnered with Embrace Relief to launch a fundraising campaign, which will help those impacted with recovery efforts.

“Help me to help others,” Kanter said in a video on Twitter. “Words are important, prayers are important but, without action, they’re meaningless.”

“It is our duty to help our neighbors,” he wrote on Facebook. “Some things, like community, are more important than borders between our states.”

To donate to the campaign, click here.