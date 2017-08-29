× Oklahoma man found guilty of 38 counts of sexually abusing three children

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was found guilty on 38 felony counts for sexually abusing three children.

Daniel Ryan Chadwell, 32, was arrested in December 2014 after three children came forward, saying Chadwell had sexually abused them.

Two of the children said they had been molested by Chadwell multiple times for about five years, the Norman Transcript reports.

According to the affidavit, the children said Chadwell tried to keep the abuse a secret by calling it his “game.”

Chadwell initially faced 40 counts of lewd acts with a child under 16.

During the trial, the victims offered graphic testimony about the sexual abuse and other incidents involving sex toys and a family pet, the Norman Transcript reports.

Last week, a jury found Chadwell guilty on 38 counts of sexually abusing the children.

The jury recommended punishment ranging from 25 to 100 years in prison for each count.

His formal sentencing is scheduled for November 1.

