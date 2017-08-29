× Oklahoma organizations sending supplies, volunteers to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas – As Texans prepare for Tropical Storm Harvey to make landfall again, several organizations across Oklahoma are on their way to help.

The Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma will be deploying its shower trailer, which has private shower stalls that can be used by relief workers.

Don Williams, Disaster Relief director for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, says he anticipates Oklahoma volunteers will be called on to help in Texas.

The American Red Cross – Central and Southwest Oklahoma Chapter has sent 10 of its 11 emergency response vehicles to Texas and 37 volunteers. However, dozens more will likely be deploying in the next few days.

Eight mobile kitchens from The Salvation Army Arkansas and Oklahoma Division are being deployed to Dallas and San Antonio. Each kitchen can serve an average of 1,500 meals per day. Crews and feeding units are deploying from Muskogee, Ardmore, Tulsa, Stillwater and Enid.

Officials with the United Way of Central Oklahoma, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, Heartline 211 and Catholic Charities began discussing preparations in case evacuees are sent to Oklahoma.