Oklahoma parents concerned after bus driver failed to use warning signals

LINDSAY, Okla. -- Parents are upset after a bus driver failed to use the proper warning signals while letting students cross the street.

A parent recently posted a video on Facebook showing a bus not using the stop sign warning signal in a busy area.

Comments from concerned parents started flooding in.

Officials with the school district said the driver simply forgot to flip on a master switch that must be on in order for the proper warning signals to work.

Officials said it was an isolated incident and was taken care of immediately.