Oklahoma shelter operations team being deployed to Louisiana for Hurricane Harvey victims

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma shelter operations team is being deployed to Shreveport, Louisiana, to manage two shelters for evacuees who have been displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey, announced Governor Mary Fallin and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM).

Fallin offered assistance to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who contacted OEM requesting the shelter operation mission as widespread, historic rainfall continues to impact the Gulf Coast.

The shelters are planned to open later this week and will accommodate 3,500 to 5,000 people.

Approximately 125 Oklahoma personnel will manage the shelter operations, including staff from OEM; Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry; Oklahoma Forestry Services Division; Oklahoma Highway Patrol; Oklahoma National Guard; Oklahoma State Health Department; and numerous local emergency management departments.

“Oklahomans know how to respond because we’ve experienced these kind of tragedies, though not on this scale,” said Fallin. “Our soldiers and first responders are trained and ready to provide assistance to those impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey. I ask Oklahomans to keep them and the victims of this powerful storm in their thoughts and prayers.”

Six more swift water rescue teams also deployed to Texas today. Including the teams that deployed Monday, there are now 20 rescue teams from Oklahoma responding in Texas.

