Oklahoma woman fighting to preserve Confederate monument

DURANT, Okla. - While many organizations are seeking to move Confederate monuments from public grounds, one Oklahoma woman is hoping to repair a monument in Bryan County.

The 100-year-old Confederate monument sits in front of the Bryan County Courthouse, but has fallen into disrepair.

Recently, a hacker group called for the monument to be removed. However, no one showed up to forcibly try and take down the statue.

Now, a local woman has stepped into the role of trying to raise funds to fix the monument.

Arlene Barnum says her ancestors fought in the Civil War for the confederacy. She says she is fighting for heritage, not racism or the remembrance of slavery.