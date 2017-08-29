× OU football fans! This map shows you game day traffic routes

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department released some game day traffic advice for OU football fans.

The University of Oklahoma is set to hold its first home game of the 2017 football season on Saturday with a kickoff time of 2:30 p.m. The Norman Police Department offers the following road condition information and traveling advice.

DRIVING

All local Interstate 35 interchanges are open. While the Lindsey Street interchange is back open, extensive construction work remains on Lindsey Street between 24th Avenue SW and Berry Road. Due to the ongoing construction and concerns regarding the safety of the public, motorists are encouraged to utilize suggested routes highlighted in blue and purple on the attached map both prior to and after the game.

Norman police will provide traffic assistance at all intersections along State Highway 9 from Jenkins Avenue to 24th Avenue SW prior to and after the game. Postgame, officers will also provide traffic assistance along routes heading east from the stadium to 12th Avenue East and from Lindsey to Robinson along 12th Avenue East.

Again this season, Flood Avenue will be one-way for northbound traffic between Boyd Street and Main Street postgame to improve traffic flow between the stadium and Interstate 35.

MORE: OU now prohibits tailgating on Lindsey Street.

PARKING

Areas immediately around the university and Campus Corner are barricaded in several locations, preventing or restricting all vehicle traffic. Parking adjacent to the stadium is by permit only.

Although most fines for parking violations are relatively inexpensive, a towed vehicle can prove expensive when wrecker fees are included. Violations that can result in towing include: parking along yellow curbs and inside fire lanes; blocking a fire hydrant, driveway, street, or alley; illegal use of handicapped parking; and illegally parking on private property.

If you park on private property, use locations that have proven trustworthy. Police occasionally receive reports of individuals collecting money for parking on private property they do not own or lease. When the rightful owner or lessee find the unwanted vehicles parked in their yard or lot, they call for the cars to be towed away.

Do not block sidewalks. Doing so diverts pedestrians into the street impeding traffic, while also causing problems for people in wheelchairs.

The Norman Police Department encourages patrons to plan their travel route ahead of time, arrive early, park legally, and enjoy their time in Norman.