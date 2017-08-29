OU now prohibits tailgating on Lindsey Street

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma will no longer allow tailgating on Lindsey Street, according to a new map released this week.

Today, OU released updated tailgating policies ahead of this Saturday’s season opener.

One of the most notable policy changes is that OU now prohibits tailgating along Lindsey Street.

“The University’s tailgating policy is designed to ensure: The comfort and enjoyment of game day patrons;

The safety, security, and well-being of all people associated with game day activities, and

The safeguarding and preservation of all public property under the management of the University. … Tents, awnings, similar items, and tailgating activities of any kind are not allowed at several locations including, but not limited to, the North and South Ovals, Jacobson Hall and Carpenter Hall lawns, Heisman Park, Burr Park, Headington Park, Oliver Walk, Brooks Mall and areas adjacent to Brooks Mall including lawn north of the stadium and lawn south of Wagner Hall, the NE corner of Lindsey and Jenkins Streets, Residential Colleges lawn, and all student residential areas, (Student groups permitted by the Office of Student Life will be allowed near residential areas.)”