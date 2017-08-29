Police identify woman found shot to death in Norman; arrest warrants issued for suspects

NORMAN, Okla. – Police are releasing more information related to the murder of a woman found inside a Norman home.

On Saturday morning, police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Twisted Oaks Drive to check on the welfare of a resident.

“They found an adult female, multiple gunshot wounds,” said Sarah Jenson, public information officer for the Norman Police Department.

Authorities have identified the victim as 33-year-old Tiffany Godwin, and they have officially classified her death as a homicide.

Investigators are looking for 30-year-old Charles Curtis “Kurt “Hornback.

“We believe he’s armed and dangerous, because we feel like he did potentially play a role in this crime,” Jensen said. “On top of that, he had a relationship with the woman that was killed.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hornback for one count of first-degree murder.

Authorities say an arrest warrant has also been issued for 29-year-old Ashlee Nicole Vasquez on one count of accessory to first-degree murder.

Investigators say if you see Hornback or Vasquez, call police immediately.