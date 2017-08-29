Restaurant issues apology after ‘extra fee’ after Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A restaurant in Texas is issuing refunds and apologizing to customers.

Several customers who stopped by Wingstop in Corpus Christi after Hurricane Harvey made landfall say they felt taken advantage of when they were charged extra fees.

One customer told KZTV that she was charged an additional $4.99 for her meal, while another family said they waited two hours to get food and were forced to pay an additional $15.

On the receipts, the extra charge is listed as a ‘convenience fee.’

Jonathan Winfrey says he drove around for hours looking for a place to eat and was left with no choice.

“I don’t like it, but if this is the only place that I get to eat, why not?” he said.

After the receipts went viral, Wingstop issued a statement, saying refunds will be provided to customers.

“Serving our Corpus Christi guests and community is our top priority and we sincerely apologize to any guests who may have incorrectly been charged additional fees on recent orders. We are working to obtain contact information and order number/receipt from all guests affected, so that appropriate refunds may be provided by the franchise location.

Guests whose orders were purchased via credit card will receive refunds of the additional fees to the card provided within 5 business days. guests who paid for orders with cash will either receive a gift card for the refund of the additional fees, or can bring their order information to the same location to receive a cash refund of the additional fees. We apologize again for this error and inconvenience. If you have any additional questions or concerns, please send us a direct message,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.