Silver alert issued for 79-year-old woman last seen near Broken Arrow

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a Broken Arrow woman who was reported missing on Monday morning.

A silver alert was issued for 79-year-old Kay Palumbo.

Investigators say Palumbo was last seen in the Broken Arrow area around 10 a.m. on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts, and may be driving silver 2011 Chevy Aveo with Oklahoma tag “DBJ 472.”

Palumbo is believed to be headed to Illinois and then Pennsylvania.

However, authorities say she has been diagnosed with early onset bouts of dementia.

If you see her, call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.