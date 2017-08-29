× Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old Oklahoma man with early onset dementia

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Leon Thomas. He is described as a black male who was last seen in Springer, Oklahoma, on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

He is believed to be in a silver 4-door 1998 Honda Accord with the Oklahoma tag HLS139.

Authorities say Thomas has early onset dementia and has been known to be confused.

If you see Thomas or know his whereabouts, call police.