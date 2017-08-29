Video: Neighborhood of homes underwater following Hurricane Harvey

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – As residents in Houston are preparing for Tropical Storm Harvey to make landfall again, they are getting a look at some of the devastation left behind by the hurricane.

Harvey, a tropical storm by Tuesday morning with its eye hovering over the Gulf of Mexico, could still dump up to 15 inches of rain on portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana, including the saturated Houston area, where thousands have been rescued and many more people still wait for help.

“The Coast Guard is continuing to receive upwards of 1,000 calls per hour,” US Coast Guard Lt. Mike Hart said on Monday. The Coast Guard rescued more than 3,000 people on Monday, he said.

KPRC and rescue crews in a boat waded through the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood in North Houston.

The neighborhood streets were transformed into rivers with street signs barely visible above the water line.

Rescue crews say this area has experienced flooding before, but nothing of this magnitude.

Firefighters say they were actually called to a house fire in the neighborhood, but there was no way for a firetruck to make it through the streets.

Swollen rivers in east Texas aren’t expected to crest until later this week, and federal officials are already predicting the deadly storm will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 people to seek some sort of disaster assistance.