Watch: Convoy of OG&E crews arrive in Texas following Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas – It was quite a sight for some drivers in Texas as dozens of OG&E trucks flocked to disaster zones after Hurricane Harvey.

About 40 OG&E trucks and 80 crews headed down to Texas early Monday morning to help restore power to about 180,000 homes and businesses.

"When they know something like a hurricane will be coming, the companies that will be affected will start reaching out saying 'How many people can you send? How many people can you send?' So, they pretty much try and get resources at least on standby," Kathleen O'Shea, a spokesperson for OG&E, told KFOR. "They're going to go AEP Texas. As you know, Corpus Christi got hit really hard. That's going to be the area they'll be working in."

Now, it seems that those crews have arrived at their destination.

A video by Dalena Krueger captured a convoy of OG&E trucks heading to Houston.

"I'm not familiar with this company but it was sure a great feeling to see this convoy of trucks headed east on interstate 10 on my way to work this morning. Traffic was stopped at this intersection while all of the trucks went through with their flashers on!! I didn't start videoing until over half of them had already passed!! This was just awesome and I had to share," she posted on Facebook.

The crews could be working in Texas for as long as two weeks.