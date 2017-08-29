Ways you can help Hurricane Harvey victims

OKLAHOMA CITY– If you want to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, here are several ways to get the necessary supplies to those in need.

The Red Cross needs financial donations to get immediate relief to residents. said they depend on financial donations to help provide immediate relief. They have already set up a way to donate to victims with a simple text. Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS.

United Way has also set up a text to donate campaign. You can text UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

Donations supporting The Salvation Army‘s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is calling on you to donate to help those in the flooded areas. Here’s where you can learn more and donation locations.