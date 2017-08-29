“We are at a loss for words,” Couple searching for missing urn containing son’s ashes across Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – The trip from Springfield, Missouri to Texas was already going to be a somber one for Shawn and Jennifer Kemp.

The family was making the journey to Grandbury, Texas to attend a funeral, but they lost something irreplaceable along the way.

“It’s not just an urn,” Jennifer told the Norman Transcript. “He’s in there. That’s all I have on this Earth of him. We travel with him, we take him with us when we leave the house because you take your kids with you when you leave. So, it’s been pretty rough.”

The couple’s son, Thade, died shortly after birth and his ashes were put in a blue, heart-shaped urn. It’s only about three inches across, but it means the world to the family.

The couple says they left Springfield on Thursday morning before stopping in Tulsa for gas. They ate lunch in Norman at the Taco Bell on 24th Ave. N.W. and then continued south to Ardmore, according to the Transcript.

They say they are not sure when Thade’s ashes went missing, but they realized they weren’t in their bag when they got home on Saturday.